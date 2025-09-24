Fox's Cable Beach plan 'raises some concerns'

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

The restaurant included in the Cable Beach office complex proposed by Adrian Fox's Fox Group of Companies has "raised some concern" with planning authorities due to the proximity of residential areas.

Jehan Wallace, assistant director at the Department of Physical Planning, in a September 2025 paper prepared for the Town Planning Committee recommended that the proposal by the Island Luck co-founder's Fox Wide Ltd be deferred for a public hearing and consultation on the plans.

Documents filed with the Department of Physical Planning on behalf of the Fox Group of Companies show the complex's design includes the same logo found on its corporate website. The proposed development includes a 13,000 square foot, three-storey office and restaurant complex on a 3.672-acre parcel of land just to the west of the Sandals Royal Bahamian resort.

If constructed, following the issuance of all necessary permits and approvals, the complex would appear to be in either the same location - or immediately adjacent to - the former Cable Beach Manor site for which Mr Fox signed a Heads of Agreement with the Government in February. He is promising to develop a $300m tourism and resort investment there that will create up to 1,000 permanent jobs.

"The applicant proposes a 13,000 square foot, three-storey building on the site," Ms Wallace wrote in her note to the Town Planning Committee. "The building includes a restaurant and office foyer on the ground floor and executive offices on the second and third floor. There is also an outdoor recreation space on the third floor.

"A total of 56 parking spaces is also proposed on the site. All building setbacks also meet Department standards. The proposed is in the middle of two residential communities with the Sandals resort approximately 400 feet east of the property.

"While the Department recognises the mix of uses in the vicinity of the property, the proposed restaurant raises some concern due to the proximity of the residential uses. As a result, the Department recommends a deferral for a public hearing to allow the residents an opportunity to voice their concerns for the Committee to consider before a decision is made.”

The date for the public hearing is October 2, 2025. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Works and Family Island Affairs, in a September 3, 2025, memorandum to the Department of Physical Planning also said its approval of the project is conditioned on the Fox Group of Companies hiring a qualified engineer to conduct a 'Focused Traffic Impact Analysis' for the development.

Robert Mouzas, acting director of public works, wrote: "The Ministry of Works and Family Island Affairs wishes to formally express its support in principle for the proposed land use. However, given the site's location along a high-volume tourist corridor and its proximity to the Cable Beach roundabout, approval should be subject to the following.

"The developer shall engage a qualified traffic engineer and submit a Focused Traffic Impact Analysis (not a full Traffic Impact Analysis) together with detailed access and circulation design drawings for review and approval by the Ministry of Works.

"Subject to satisfactory submission of the above and incorporation of any mitigation arising from the Focused Traffic Impact Analysis, we would have no objection to the site plan approval."

Alfred Saunders, the project's architect, in an August 5, 2025, letter to the Department of Physical Planning applying for site plan approval acknowledged that the location is adjacent to the Towers of Cable Beach apartment complex. A road reservation that is 56-feet wide also runs through the 3.672-acre project site.

"In addition to the current proposal, the site has been strategically designed to accommodate potential future expansion, supporting the continued growth of Fox Wide Ltd as their operational needs evolve," Mr Saunders said, in a seeming nod to Mr Fox's resort plans. Fox Wide Ltd appears to be a subsidiary of the Fox Group of Companies.

The application by Fox Wide Ltd outlines plans for 56 parking spaces, with 28 allocated for the restaurant and 24 designated for office use. Developers said the site layout was designed with future growth in mind.

Mr Fox, and his Fox Group of Companies, earlier this year confirmed plans to develop the former Cable Beach Manor apartments immediately to the west of Sandals Royal Bahamian into a mixed-use resort complex plus transform part of nearby Balmoral Island into “a recreational paradise” featuring a 100-slip marina, 23 land and over-water cottages, helipad and seaplane docking facilities.

Adrianna Fox, Mr Fox’s daughter, said the project has been two years in the making. However, Mr Fox had revealed to Tribune Business in October 2021 his desire to transform the former Cable Beach Manor site into a $100m European-style boutique resort that would create 300 full-time jobs - a number that seems to have significantly increased.

Prime Minister Phillip Davis KC, speaking at the two parties’ Heads of Agreement signing, said the Voir Beach project will feature “world-class amenities”. While he estimated around 500 Bahamians would benefit from employment during the construction phase, Ms Fox said more than 1,000 will be hired for this aspect, while between 700 and 1,000 permanent jobs will be provided after completion.

“It calls for two 14-storey mixed-use buildings which will blend residential and hotel spaces with world class amenities,” Mr Davis said. “Guests and residents will enjoy restaurants, roof-top pools, a recording studio, a nightclub, a spa and a seaside bar, and jetty offering a fusion of leisure and luxury.

“Meanwhile, Balmoral Island will be transformed into a premier recreational paradise. That property will feature three clubhouses, each seating up to 500 guests, 23 land and over water cottages, a 100-slip marina, three pools, a performance area and entertainment stage, and a helipad and seaplane docking facilities.”