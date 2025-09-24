Local doctors dispute Tylenol links to autism, warns against panic over US reports

By EARYEL BOWLEG
Tribune Staff Reporter
ebowleg@tribunemedia.net
LOCAL doctors say there is no evidence that Tylenol use in pregnancy causes autism and warn against panic over reports suggesting otherwise.
Their comments follow international headlines after the Trump administration cited a recent review on the issue. The White House fact sheet pointed to studies from Johns Hopkins University and Mount Sinai suggesting an association between prenatal acetaminophen exposure and neurodevelopmental disorders.
In the review, published in Environmental Health in August by Harvard University’s Chan School of Public Health, Dean Andrea Baccarelli and others analysed 46 previous studies. It reported a possible association between acetaminophen use in pregnancy and conditions such as autism and ADHD, while advising pregnant women to use the medication only at the lowest effective dose, for the shortest time, and under medical supervision. The researchers also emphasised the importance of the drug in treating pain and fever, which, if left untreated, can increase risks such as neural tube defects and preterm birth.
Consultant Physicians Staff Association president and paediatrician Dr Charelle Lockhart questioned the weight being given to the study, noting she had not reviewed it directly. She stressed that association does not equal causation and said major medical organisations, including the American Academy of Pediatrics, have rejected claims that Tylenol causes autism.
Dr Lockhart criticised how the findings were publicised. She said the media behind US President Donald Trump and US Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F Kennedy Jr were “reckless” in highlighting a study without rigorous vetting or consultation with groups like the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“I’m definitely concerned about that, because when it comes to the lay person, autism unfortunately gives you that feeling of grief,” she said. “Nobody wants to take any kind of risk that their child might be autistic and so any little inkling that they see on the news or that they see publicised they’re going to put some credit in, which is very unfortunate, which is why scientists, physicians, and people who are big public figures have to be very careful when they make these kinds of statements, because at the end of the day, you’re going to cause more harm than good if there’s no good science behind what you’re saying.”
She urged the Ministry of Health and Wellness and local medical associations to release guidance to help the public separate fact from misinformation.
“The conversation is frustrating on our part, because here we are trying to use evidence-based medicine to treat our patients, then you have these misleading and false things coming out in the media and all of that hype around something that’s very distressing for parents and they’re being led in a completely wrong direction,” she said.
Medical Association of The Bahamas president Dr Nikechia Hall-Dennis agreed there is no proven link between acetaminophen and autism. She said the drug has been used safely for decades, though she acknowledged the study could spark concern as it circulates on social media.
“Anytime when something is very popular on social media, and the public does consume a lot of information on social media there is always a possible for people to get wrong information and get information that could possibly be harmful, especially when it’s a medical thing,” she said.
“But it would be really important for people, especially pregnant women, to have good conversations with their healthcare providers and sit down and get good, true information, especially in regards to them, to make sure that they make the best decision possible.”
Former Health Minister Dr Duane Sands also cautioned against overreaction, stressing that while overdoses can cause severe liver failure and allergic reactions are possible, acetaminophen remains safe when taken as directed.
“They did not say causation or causality. There may be an association. They suggested further rigorous studies be done, and that is the way that we advance. To say that there may be a relationship doesn’t mean that there is and to say that there may be an association doesn’t mean that A causes B,” Dr Sands said.
“It’s very important for people to understand the limitations of the study or studies that are done and not extrapolate on the basis of how the study has been presented. The findings of the study are restricted to the findings of the study, full stop.”
The Public Hospitals Authority said it has received no official notification, directive, or recall regarding acetaminophen and is monitoring the situation in coordination with the Ministry of Health. It reminded pregnant women to consult their doctors on any use of pain medication.
Acetaminophen, also known as paracetamol, is one of the most widely used over-the-counter pain relievers and fever reducers, sold under brand names such as Panadol and Tylenol.
Comments
tell_it_like_it_is 11 hours, 10 minutes ago
Umm... no one was listening to so-called Doctor D. Trump anyway! ROFL
Wasn't this the same man who said we should inject chlorine into our bodies to prevent Covid?😂
ExposedU2C 7 hours, 48 minutes ago
Yup, not much different from our quack local doctors who told us that we, and our young children, needed to get multiple injections of the experimental vaccines that have since been conclusively determined to have caused incurable harmful side-effects for so many.
Bobsyeruncle 6 hours, 44 minutes ago
Not as many incurable harmful side-effects that a certain RFK Jr will cause.
joeblow 10 hours, 45 minutes ago
... covid taught me that medical opinions could be purchased for the right price!
The AAP advised children to get the covid jab (even though it was completely unnecessary and had significant side effects in children) and they support the idea of "gender affirming care" in children! When doctors believe males can become female, they have lost all credibility with me.
Does Tylenol in pregnancy cause autism -- I don't know, but can any of the doctors in the article above, neither of whom seems to have read the study, prove it doesn't?
realfreethinker 10 hours, 26 minutes ago
I find it troubling that they are not open to any theories. How do you explain autism goes from 1 in 100000 10 year ago to now 1-1000. Something is wrong here That cant be explained as mother nature, Mother nature takes millions of years to evolve
Bobsyeruncle 7 hours ago
Simple, autism was less understood back then, so many children were just labelled as suffering with mental health issues. Nowadays, there are specific mental health indications that Doctors & Specialists use to label someone as autistic
empathy 10 hours, 16 minutes ago
Thanks doctors for this! It is good when medical leaders in our nation speak out to provide calm and assertive advice.
I heard on comment describing an epidemiological expert described the difference between “association” vs “causation” using a similar example to ‘violence rates are “associated” with increased purchasing of ice cream. Both increase during summer months, not because eating ice cream increases violence, but that both factors increase during warmer seasons’!
Let the scientist do the science 🤦🏽♂️
bahamianson 9 hours, 6 minutes ago
So, the local doctor did research and came to this conclusion? Doctor, go sit yourself down in the corner. You cannot speak for science.
ExposedU2C 7 hours, 46 minutes ago
Amen!
bahamianson 8 hours, 53 minutes ago
The problem with doctors and scientists is they forget history. They speak with conviction, yet science changes everyday!!! Just look at egg yolks. You cannot speak find research to argue that the moon is green. Scientists change their findings every year about egg yolks . One year research proves yolks are bad for you , the next year yolks are good for you. Stop speaking like you have the answer. The only thing any scientist can say is my findings leads me to this conclusion. 50% of scientists say one thing and 50% say another. Specialist, gastroenterologist, thought that milk coats the stomach , the whole time they were causing ulcers because milk produces lactic acid in the stomach. Everyone take a chill pill and go back to your lane. Trump and Kennedy have every right to question a conclusion. If you hate Trump, I understand. But, do not speak ignorantly about science.
Bobsyeruncle 6 hours, 53 minutes ago
the whole time they were causing ulcers because milk produces lactic acid in the stomach.
You do know that your stomach is already full of Hydrochloric Acid right? If you remember your high school chemistry, that means your stomach is highly acidic pH1-3. Lactic acid is about pH3, so will have no impact on the acidity in ones stomach. The most common cause of ulcers is Bacterial Infection by H. Pylori.
