Long Island airport terminal signing expected in a month

The contract signing for the new terminal at Long Island's Deadman’s Cay airport is expected within a month with the runway expansion already underway, the Ministry of Works’ senior engineer said yesterday.

David Cox, the ministry's senior engineer for Family Islands, confirmed that site clearance for the $19.8m project has begun. He added that paving probably will not start until January 2026, but the runway project is set to make its completion deadline of one year.

“Well, as you know, the airport contract is two separate contracts - one for the runway or the air side works, and one for the terminal,” Mr Cox said. “The airport terminal contract has not been signed as yet, so you wouldn't see any progress there, but the runway contract was signed around the end of June, early July, and the contractor has just about mobilised the site.

"Once they get a contract, they've got to wait for their mobilisation payment. They've got to organise their crews to go to the island and all that. So the contractor has now been mobilised to site. I guess he was waiting on his payment. But I would say, now received, and they've mobilised the site.

“So what's taking place now is just the site clearance," Mr Cox added. "They haven't started any actual construction work. It's just a site clearance that's taking place. So the contractor has to clear the site, and then once he clears the site, he's going to start bringing in his materials. He's going to bring in his asphalt plant to do the paving. And it's going to be some time before the paving starts.

"The paving will probably start about January or there about. So it's going to take some time, but the contract is for one year. So we wouldn't expect to start seeing the paving works as yet. So even though they may say they haven't seen much, there's a lot that's been taking place behind the scenes, purchasing of materials. And those materials are not local.”

Mr Cox said the plan is to have the terminal and runway completed at the same time. “The contract for the terminal will be signed very soon,” he added. “I can't tell you the exact date. We're still in the process of negotiating with the contractor some final details.

"But I would expect that to be signed within another month because we want the terminal and the runway to be finished around the same time, and that should be another year for the construction of the terminal. It will be signed soon. So both of them should be finished around the same time.”

Adrian Gibson, Long Island's Opposition MP, said his constituents have not yet seen “tangible progress on the airport". He added: “To-date, there has been little evidence of real, on-the-ground advancement that matches the commitments made in the national budget and on the floor of Parliament.

“I am advised that only a few days ago, a barge arrived with heavy equipment, containers and the containerised office of Bahamas Hot Mix (BHM).” While expressing confidence in BHM, the contractor for the runway project, Mr Gibson raised concerns about the funding.

“I welcome the start of the runway works,” he said. “However, I remain concerned about funding. I see no $20m allocation for this project in the 2025–2026 national budget. I have asked repeatedly how the Government intends to fund the airport to completion.

"Long Islanders deserve clarity. We do not want another pre-election promise or political ploy that never materialises. Too many times, we have seen 'white elephants' — ceremonial ground-breakings or pledges of major investments that go nowhere.”

Pointing to remarks made by Prime Minister Philip Davis KC, Mr Gibson noted the pledge to progress with plans for a 10,000 square foot terminal that promised to see forward movement within 60 days. Mr Gibson said it has been 97 days now, and there has been no word about the terminal.

“The 60-day timeline has long expired,” Mr Gibson said. “And what have we heard about the new terminal? Absolutely nothing. Radio silence. Not a whisper, not a peep, not even a courtesy update for the people of Long Island.

“This is why Long Islanders are sceptical. We pray and hope for these projects, but we believe them only when we see them. We welcome all genuine infrastructure works on our island. However, we demand concrete funding, transparent timelines and clarity on start and completion dates.

“Without a proper international-standard airport, Long Island cannot attract the level of airlift, investment and tourism opportunities that we deserve," he continued.

“A modern airport at Deadman’s Cay will be transformative. For residents, it will mean safer, more reliable travel, direct links to Nassau and regional destinations, and relief from the embarrassment of inadequate facilities. Families, students, patients and travelling workers will finally have smoother, more dignified connections.”

Mr Gibson said a new airport would “boost” the hospitality, fishing and boating industries, as well as the second home market. He said more entrepreneurial opportunities will become possible.

“A proper international-standard airport is the gateway to growth, jobs and long-term economic stability,” he added. “Without it, Long Island cannot compete or grow as it should. With it, we will finally unlock the potential of our people and our businesses.”

Mr Gibson said Long Island has been neglected as the island still does not have a morgue and ambulances are “sitting idle and underutilised". He said Long Islanders have been experiencing utility woes.

“On top of that, we endure unreliable Internet and phone service, repeated water outages - including up to yesterday and most of last week - that disrupt daily life and compromise sanitation and frequent power cuts that strip families of comfort,” Mr Gibson said. “And as if that weren’t enough, the current rainy season brings a surge in mosquitoes and sandflies.

"Yet fogging by Department of Environmental Health Services (DEH) is sporadic at best, leaving our communities to fend for themselves against swarms and sickness. Despite my repeated pleas, this administration has broadly neglected Long Island - in utilities, infrastructure and services. The airport is emblematic of this neglect.

"The Deadman’s Cay facility remains rundown and inadequate — an embarrassment that stifles our economy and our growth. I will continue to press for clear timelines, transparency and the delivery of the modern airport our island has long been promised.”