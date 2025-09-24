Man accused of armed mugging and causing harm

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was remanded to prison after being accused of attacking and robbing another man during an armed mugging on Windsor Lane earlier this month.

Police allege that Antonio Glinton, 32, and an accomplice, while armed with a black firearm, attacked and robbed Samuel Pennerman outside a residence around 10.30am on September 12.

Pennerman was robbed of his green 2023 Yamaha XTZ motorcycle, an iPhone 14, and $300 in cash. He was also injured during the incident.

Glinton was charged with armed robbery and causing harm with aggravation before Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley.

He was not required to enter a plea. The case will proceed to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI). He must apply for bail in the higher court.

Glinton was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until his VBI is served on December 4.

Inspector Deon Barr was the prosecutor.