Man charged with breaking into a home and business

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was denied bail after being accused of breaking into a home and a business in New Providence.

Prosecutors allege that Tavon Feaster, 23, broke into Troy Rolle’s residence on Bay Lily Drive between September 25 and 26, 2020. He is also accused of breaking into the Williams Garden Center on Beatrice Avenue and Sea Breeze Lane between December 6 and 7, 2020.

Feaster pleaded not guilty to charges of shopbreaking and housebreaking when he appeared before Senior Magistrate Anishka Isaacs.

Prosecutor Inspector Shadrach Coakley objected to bail, citing the defendant’s prior record.

Feaster was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until his trial, scheduled to begin on October 20.