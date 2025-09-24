Masked gunmen kill two, injure one

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

GUNFIRE erupted as children were returning home from school when masked gunmen opened fire on a yard off James Road yesterday, killing two men and wounding one other.

The shooting happened shortly before 3pm in the Kemp Road and St James Road area. Police said a man in his mid-50s was fatally wounded. A man in his early 20s was rushed to the hospital in a private vehicle, where he remained in critical condition. A third victim, a man in his early 70s, was taken to the hospital by emergency medical services and was reported in stable condition. Chief Superintendent Sheria King, police press liaison officer, said officers could not yet confirm how many shots were fired or identify an intended target.

“This is concerning to us, and we are truly grateful and thanking God that none of them were injured in this particular incident,” she said, referring to children. “The Royal Bahamas Police Force, especially the North Eastern Division, is going to be within these areas as they have been, making certain that the residents feel safe in these communities.”

At the scene, residents described the deceased as a quiet man who “did not bother anyone” and was regarded as peaceful. His daughter wept as neighbours comforted her and her mother while police cordoned off the yard and gathered evidence.

Community members said they understood the victim had gone to check on his children after hearing gunfire nearby when he was struck.

Chief Superintendent King urged anyone with information to come forward.

“We are going to bring them to justice, and we are asking you, as you have assisted us before, to make certain that you reach out to us and give us that information so that we can bring this matter to a close,” she said.