Police warning after three parents charged over brawl at CH Reeves Junior High School

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

THREE parents were charged after a fight broke out at CH Reeves Junior High School, with Assistant Commissioner of Police Chaswell Hanna warning yesterday that adults who cause disturbances on campuses will face arrest and court action.

Video circulating on social media showed chaos on the school grounds, with children in uniform and adults involved in the altercation. At one point, officers were seen separating two women trading punches as students screamed.

ACP Hanna said police also took several people into custody following a separate fight at the Mall at Marathon. He noted that while school incidents have declined significantly, occasional flare-ups still occur. He said officers were on the scene quickly in both cases and detained juveniles involved.

He added that some of the students could qualify for the force’s Second Chance programme, which aims to prevent young people from being permanently penalised for minor scuffles.

ACP Hanna further explained that many students head to fast food outlets after school in uniform, but the Mall at Marathon requires them to be accompanied by a parent or guardian. He said authorities support similar measures at other businesses to protect students and safeguard operations.