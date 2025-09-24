Royal Caribbean hails 'fantastic' PI bookings

By Fay Simmons

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

Royal Caribbean's top executive yesterday voiced optimism that its Paradise Island beach club project will open ahead of schedule before Christmas 2025 amid "fantastic bookings".

Michael Bayley, the cruise line's president and chief executive, said construction is on schedule and demand for the Royal Beach Club already strong. He added that pre-bookings have been strong, with guests showing high interest in the 'beach day' experience, including private cabanas priced as high as $10,000 per day.

“So far, the project's on track, on plan. It looks as if it's going to open on time. Our official soft opening date is December 27. I was just updated this morning that it's going very well, so it may open even a few days earlier. And I would love the Royal Beach Club to be open in time for Christmas,” said Mr Bayley.

“Bookings are fantastic. We're really delighted with the bookings. We have the 'Ultimate Family Cabana' which, believe it or not, it's going to sound crazy but it's sold per day for $10,000. Think about that. That is just the most amazing experience. It's a curated, custom built, phenomenal experience. And people are excited to go spend the time there with their family in such a beautiful setting.”

Mr Bayley added that guest response has been overwhelmingly positive, even during the construction phase. “People are very excited. We've shared a lot of the conceptual images, because it's still in the construction, and people are just excited," he added.

"They love Royal Caribbean’s product. They love coming to The Bahamas. When you combine the two together and you create an exceptional experience, it's going to create a lot of excitement." Royal Caribbean International officially opened its new regional office in The Bahamas yesterday, located at the Elizabeth on Bay plaza.

Philip Simon, president of the Royal Beach Club and head of Royal Caribbean Bahamas, said the office is the first to be established by any cruise line in Nassau and also represents the first regional office in the Caribbean for a cruise operator.

“This opening shows we are not just here to drop anchor and admire the view. Our company is deeply committed to Bahamian employment, economic growth within the tourism industry, fostering robust partnerships within the community and preserving the natural beauty of the islands,” said Mr Simon.

He said 27 Bahamians are currently employed in senior roles within the company, and once the Beach Club is operational, more than 500 locals will be employed either directly or through third-party partnerships.

“Currently, we proudly employ 27 Bahamian professionals in high-level corporate positions from directors to managers with strong trajectories. When the Beach Club is complete, we will have in excess of 500 team members, both directly and through our third-party partnerships,” said Mr Simon.