Royal Caribbean opens new office at Elizabeth on Bay

ROYAL Caribbean has opened a new office at Elizabeth on Bay in Nassau, with officials saying the move reflects the cruise line’s more than 50-year relationship with The Bahamas and its ongoing investment in jobs, tourism, and community development.

Royal Caribbean President and CEO Michael Bailey said the company sees The Bahamas as part of its family. “It’s been over 50 years. It’s been enduring. We’ve been through our ups and downs, but we’ve always been part of the family,” Mr Bailey said. He added that the new office and the forthcoming Royal Beach Club on Paradise Island “reinforce our commitment to the Bahamas.”

Minister of Economic Affairs Michael Halkitis said the opening strengthens Royal Caribbean’s long-standing ties to the country, which hosts more than 500 of the cruise line’s port calls each year.

“This opening is a powerful demonstration of Royal Caribbean’s dedication to the Bahamas,” Mr Halkitis said, noting that the $200 million Royal Beach Club project will create more than 500 jobs for Bahamians. He said 27 Bahamians have already been hired in director and managerial roles ahead of the opening.

Acting Prime Minister Glenys Hanna-Martin, speaking on behalf of Prime Minister Philip Davis, stressed the economic importance of cruise tourism, highlighting that 6.5 million cruise passengers are expected to visit The Bahamas in 2025, with an average of 12,000 arriving daily in Nassau. She said spending by passengers and crew fuels a wide range of businesses, from excursions and taxis to retail and fuel services.

Ms Hanna-Martin also praised Royal Caribbean’s broader contributions, citing its support for the Bahamas Feeding Network, scholarships for mariners, funding for more than 90 small businesses, and involvement in Junkanoo.

“Royal Caribbean has been more than an economic contributor to the Bahamas. It has been a partner in every sense of the word, and a friend,” she said.

The new 3,500-square-foot office will serve as Royal Caribbean’s national base as the company prepares to open the Royal Beach Club on Paradise Island in December.