Teachers union chief: Members not included in latest pay rises

The Bahamas Union of Teachers (BUT) president yesterday asserted that her members are not included in the latest public sector pay rises despite the Prime Minister initially indicating they were.

Belinda Wilson told Tribune Business “there's a lot of misinformation that was stated..surrounding this matter" as Ministry of Finance officials subsequently said teachers - including her members - were not included.

She said that, in a September 3 meeting with Prime Minister Philip Davis KC, which was also attended by Kimsley Ferguson, the Bahamas Public Services Union (BPSU) president, it was “instructed” that she be provided with the full salary review report, the outline of the Cabinet conclusion on the salary review, and the list of teachers and public servants, “the categories that they are in and the amount of raise they will receive".

Ms Wilson said Michael Halkitis, minister of economic affairs, who was also present at that meeting was directed to hold another on September 9, 2025. She said herself, Mr Ferguson and executives from the BUT and BPSU attended.

However, she added that Simon Wilson, the Ministry of Finance's financial secretary, and its permanent secretary, Janice Miller, announced that “that teachers and other public servants” had not been included in the salary review and would not receive increases. Currently, she has not received any information or documentation as instructed by the Prime Minister.

“At this meeting on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, the financial secretary Simon Wilson and the permanent secretary, Janice Miller, informed us that teachers and other public servants were not included in the salary review that was done, and that middle managers and up is the category that was included in the salary review,” Ms Wilson said.

“Simon Wilson and Janice Miller unequivocally stated that the teachers and others were not included in the salary review and would not be receiving any salary increases. I then commented that the Prime Minister said we are getting a raise, and I asked Simon Wilson if he were the minister of finance and the Prime Minister. At this meeting, none of the questions we asked were answered.

"And, to-date, as I speak today, Monday, September 22, 2025, I have not received the salary review full report. I have not received the outline Cabinet conclusion for the salary review, nor have I received the list of teachers and public servants and how much money, which category each of them were in, and how much funds they would have received," Ms Wilson added.

“To-date, I have not received the information that the Prime Minister instructed that I receive. We do not have any information or documentation other than what was sent out in the press. Again, as union leaders, once there is a change in the terms and conditions of service, there's a salary increase or emoluments, or increase in benefits, the union shall be included, and we shall receive the information and the documentation.”

Ms Wilson clarified that she did not attend a meeting held on September 16, which Pia Glover-Rolle, minister of labour and the public service, said she was part of.

“So I was shocked to hear Pia Glover-Rolle say that there's a comprehensive salary review,” Ms Wilson said. “And she also said that the BNATUC leader got clarification. Well, I'm that leader, and I repeat, we did not receive any information. And to date, I do not have the information that the Prime Minister instructed that I receive from the September 3, 2025.

"Minister Glover-Rolle alluded to a meeting that was held on September 16. Well, I don't know who was to that meeting, because I was not. I attended two meetings, one with the Prime Minister on Wednesday, September 3, and the subsequent meeting with Minister Halkitis on Tuesday, September 9, 2025.

“On June 4, 2025, in the Budget Communication, Prime Minister Davis stated that public servants will receive pay increases between 2 percent and 8 percent. This was reiterated on June 18, 2025, by Minister Pia Glover-Rolle. [It was] also stated that these funds would be paid September 2025. But in our meeting on September 9, 202, Simon Wilson said, 'No’," she added.

"Now, the press release says payments will be made in December and not September. And one would say: What's the problem? Well, when line staff watch middle managers and higher receive salaries, emoluments and allowances exceeding $120,750 per annum, one wonders. When they also observe that these same senior public servants receive medical insurance until their demise.

"This is unfair and does not send a good message to the small man, to the line staff, especially when the senior public servants are receiving $12,000 housing allowance. And guess what? They live in Nassau in their own homes, when we have public servants and other workers in the country who do not make $12,000 per annum. So Prime Minister Davis, I urge you, sir, to ensure that the public servants, inclusive of the teachers receive the salary raise that you stated that they will receive in September.”

Deron Brooks, the Bahamas Customs, Immigration and Allied Workers Union (BCIAWU) president, said many of his members, including single mothers, have expressed their “confusion” and "displeasure” over the retroactive increases.

“Members of the union have expressed hurt, confusion, displeasure and uncertainty as it relates to the announcement that the proposed salary increases will be delayed. Moreover, there is concern that they will receive less than what was initially promised in June,” Mr Brooks said.

“From Sunday night to Monday morning, I have gotten calls and text messages from Inagua to Bimini and Grand Bahama. Members cannot fathom how there was such a disconnect between Public Service and the Ministry of Finance, or if that was even the cause. But, more importantly, what the effect of it is and how it can be rectified.

“The majority of those that contacted me were women, the majority being single mothers who saw the increase as a way to offset the high cost of living. Those who were owed promotion, which come with a raise, and who were told to continue to wait, also saw this as a temporary breather until their promotion arrives and to have this happen brought the already low morale even lower.”