Alleged gang hitman denied bail application for third time

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

AN alleged gang hitman was denied bail for a fourth time yesterday as he awaits trial for a fatal 2022 shooting on Dean Street.

The 21-year-old accused, initially charged as a juvenile, has been charged with murder, four counts of attempted murder, and four counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Prosecutors allege he opened fire on a crowd of men standing on Dean Street on June 27, 2022, killing one and injuring four others. He has been in custody since July 2022 and was last denied bail on May 23, 2024.

His trial is currently scheduled to begin on July 27, 2026. A previous backup trial date, set for June 9 this year, was missed due to a conflict with a legal training day.

During yesterday’s hearing, prosecutor Janet Munnings raised no objection to the bail application. However, Justice Guillimina Archer-Minns ruled against release, citing evidence suggesting the accused had gang affiliations and acted as a hitman.

The judge said there was no inordinate delay in bringing the case to trial and highlighted the prevalence of retaliatory killings of murder suspects granted bail. She concluded there were no conditions that could reduce the risks associated with his release.

Justice Archer-Minns said granting bail would be “grossly negligent”, adding that it was denied for both the accused’s safety and that of the public.

She set a case management hearing for October 8 to try to bring forward the 2026 trial date and noted that the accused may reapply for bail if further delays occur.

Stanley Rolle represented the defence.