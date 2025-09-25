Disaster Risk Management Authority prepares for activation as tropical system makes Bahamas move

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

THE Disaster Risk Management Authority (DRM) said yesterday it is preparing for possible activation as a tropical disturbance threatens to bring heavy rain and storm conditions to the Southeast Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands by Friday.

Officials confirmed Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis has instructed the Ministry of Works to ready assets for potential flooding. The National Disaster Operations Committee and Family Island administrators have also been placed on alert for the potential activation of the National Disaster Emergency Operations Centre and Family Island Incident Command Centres.

The Bahamas Department of Meteorology said it is closely monitoring disturbance AL94, described as an “active tropical wave” now east of Puerto Rico. The system is forecast to move west-northwest, with conditions likely to become favourable for the formation of a tropical depression near the Southeast Bahamas and Turks and Caicos.

“Environmental conditions are forecast to become more conducive for development on Friday, and a tropical depression is likely to form in the vicinity of the Southeast Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands during that time,” the department said.

Residents in Inagua, Mayaguana, Acklins, Crooked Island, Long Cay, Ragged Island, and the Turks and Caicos Islands are advised to prepare for possible tropical storm impacts.

Even if the disturbance does not strengthen, forecasters warn of scattered showers, thunderstorms, and possible tornadic activity on Friday and Saturday. Rainfall totals of two to four inches are expected, with isolated amounts up to six inches.

Residents are urged to secure homes and property, identify nearby shelters, and prepare emergency kits with water, medications, flashlights, and essential documents sealed in waterproof containers.