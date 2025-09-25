DR KENT BAZARD: Off the field and onto the podium: Why sport-specific performance training matters

By Dr Kent L Bazard

MOST athletes know the importance of practice. But when it comes to preparation, many still rely on general workouts and conditioning programmes that fail to reflect the real demands of their sport. This is where sport-specific performance training makes all the difference.

Defined as training designed to replicate the physical, biomechanical, and energetic requirements of a particular sport, sport-specific training is more than just lifting weights or running drills. It is a science-based approach that blends strength, power, speed, mobility, and skill transfer — all tailored to the actual needs of the athlete. In short, it is the training that helps athletes not just look strong or feel fit, but actually perform better in their sport.

The purpose of this type of training is twofold: to optimise performance and to reduce the risk of injury. By addressing the unique demands of a sport — whether that involves change-of-direction speed, explosive power, or joint stability — athletes can build resilience while also sharpening the exact tools required for competition.

This isn’t just theory. A growing body of sports science research supports the value of sport-specific training.

In 2020, the Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research published findings showing that resisted sprint training significantly improved acceleration in track athletes more than traditional strength training alone.

Meanwhile, a large-scale review in the British Journal of Sports Medicine found that sport-tailored injury prevention programs reduced non-contact ACL injuries by up to 50 percent.

Other studies have confirmed that plyometric training, when aligned with sport-specific movement patterns, results in greater transfer to on-field or on-court performance.

These principles are not limited to professional sport, though they are widely used there.

Elite athletes such as Serena Williams have long relied on individualized off-court programs that incorporate movement circuits, mobility drills, and targeted strength routines tailored to the demands of tennis.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s training plan includes sprint mechanics, weighted jump training, and deceleration work designed to mirror the specific conditions of high-level football.

The Miami Heat have become known across the NBA for integrating biometric monitoring, strength asymmetry testing, and mobility-based loading strategies to extend player longevity and performance.

Olympic-level sprinters, often seen as the purest expression of athletic movement, also benefit from off-track interventions such as contrast training, rotational core work, and sprint-specific plyometrics.

These methods have proven especially effective in reducing soft tissue injuries, particularly in the hamstrings, where eccentric strength is critical to speed development and injury prevention.

For youth and developing athletes, the benefits are just as powerful.

At Empire Sports Medicine, we routinely see athletes struggling with chronic issues such as hamstring tightness, groin pain, or shoulder dysfunction — not because they aren’t working hard, but because their training lacks specificity.

Once properly assessed and placed into a sport- aligned performance programme, these same athletes often see improvements not only in strength and mobility, but also in confidence, coordination, and injury resilience.

The value of sport-specific training goes beyond physical preparation. Athletes who understand how to train for their sport are often more mentally engaged, more coachable, and better able to self-regulate during periods of high fatigue. They are also more likely to recover efficiently, adapt to changing game situations, and extend their playing careers.

Ultimately, the difference between a good athlete and a great one is often found in what they do behind the scenes. Sport-specific performance training is not a bonus — it is a requirement for long-term success. If you’re training without a plan that reflects your sport, your goals, and your individual profile, you may be working hard but not working smart.

• Dr Kent Bazard, sports medicine physician at Empire Sports Medicine, specialises in ensuring athletes reach their peak performance safely. With extensive experience and a passion for sports health, Dr. Bazard provides insights and guidance for athletes of all ages - men and women.



