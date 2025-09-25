Govt signs $3.17m contract for storage facility at RBDF base

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Davis administration yesterday signed a $3.17m contract with Pyramid Construction to build a 15,000-square-foot supply storage facility at the Royal Bahamas Defence Force’s Coral Harbour base, marking what officials say is a critical step in modernising the force’s operations.

National Security Minister Wayne Munroe called the deal a “significant milestone”, describing it as the first phase of a broader redevelopment plan for the RBDF base. Construction is expected to begin within weeks and take a year to complete.

“This phase of development also includes the acquisition of a marine travel lift, which will provide the capacity to dry dock the Royal Bahamas Defence Force vessels, greatly enhancing the operational readiness and sustainability of the fleet,” Mr Munroe said.

He said the second phase will replace functions still housed in the unfinished hotel that currently serves as the supply house. Modern facilities will be built for the galley and dining areas, senior and junior rates’ messes, the exchange, gym, and band room.

“Following the relocation of these essential spaces, the unfinished hotel will be safely imploded, creating room for much needed additional office spaces and parking facilities,” he said, noting that conceptual designs for the new structures have already been completed.

Mr Munroe added that plans are advancing for a new off-base barracks to house officers and enlisted personnel, and officials are also searching for suitable sites to support recruit training.

He stressed the project is part of a long-term plan to modernise and strengthen the Defence Force, one of seven facilities originally designed under the Sandy Bottom project, a $232m investment launched under a previous PLP administration.

He said successive governments allowed progress to stall, but the Davis administration is determined to carry the project forward.

“This facility represents progress, purpose and an unwavering commitment to the future,” Mr Munroe said. “For the Royal Bahamas Defense Force, we are serious about guarding our heritage and the national security of this country.”

The announcement comes amid concerns about the RBDF fleet, with several vessels sidelined due to damage or scheduled maintenance.

Mr Munroe said the government has approval to send HMBS Cascarilla and HMBS AD Hanna back to Dutch manufacturer Damen for complete rebuilds, adding they will return “as practically brand new as you can get them.”

Meanwhile, experts from Damen are expected to assess electronic systems on a Defence Force vessel that crashed into a jetty in Matthew Town, Inagua, last month.

“This would be the third or the fourth time that we had a issue with that ship, and so were looking to have it corrected once and for all,” said Commodore Floyd Moxey.