Man accused of touching teen girl inapropriately

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was granted bail yesterday after being accused of inappropriately touching a 16-year-old girl in New Providence.

Prosecutors allege that on September 20, 29-year-old Philip Humes groped the teenager’s private parts.

He pleaded not guilty to indecent assault before Magistrate Abigail Farrington.

Humes was released on $7,000 bail with one or two sureties and must sign in weekly at the East Street South Police Station by 6pm every Friday. His trial is set for December 12.

Assistant Superintendent of Police K Bould prosecuted the case.