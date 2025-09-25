Man given one year probation for beating girlfriend

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was placed on one year’s probation yesterday after admitting he beat and seriously injured his girlfriend during an altercation on Dunmore Street last week.

Prosecutors said 47-year-old Anthony Gray struck the woman about the body with an object during the incident on September 19. She was treated in hospital for her injuries.

Gray pleaded guilty to a charge of grievous harm before Magistrate Abigail Farrington. He was placed on probation for one year, with the condition that any breach would result in a one-year prison sentence.

Assistant Superintendent of Police K Bould prosecuted the case.