Resorts World says new worker housing secured

By ANNELIA NIXON

Tribune Business Reporter

anixon@tribunemedia.net

Resorts World Bimini yesterday said it has secured new housing for the estimated 150-200 workers who it earlier this month told to vacate their present accommodation by end-September.

Bimini's largest employer, in a statement, said: “Resorts World Bimini has secured housing for all team members and is working to ensure the transition is smooth and seamless. Their well-being remains a top priority."

Housing is in short supply on Bimini, and many workers expressed concern about the forced relocation after being informed they would have to move. One staff member set to be relocated told Tribune Business impacted employees are being informed in phases where they would live and, by the end of the week, all should have received communication as to where they will be placed.

They did, however, note that the relocation exercise may have negative impacts on the resort as those who once occupied dormitories five and six are accustomed to having their own rooms. They said the new living arrangements will see staff share a bedroom, adding this could also be an issue for employees who have families that come and visit.

“So, more than likely, quite a few people will be sharing rooms, and that already is going to be like a mental thing for people, especially older people, who have families and kids,” they said. “They don't live on Bimini, but when they do come to visit, they have a little space to be in with their family. But now it most likely won't be the same now. Maybe now you're probably going to have to go rent expensive Airbnbs or hotels.”

The Resorts World Bimini worker said they do not believe a lot of employees are going to tolerate the new staff quarters and, as a result, many will resign. Acknowledging that staff in the other dormitories share a room, they added that most of them are bachelors - single and young.

“Think about the kind of people in those dorms - a lot of young people. People who just coming out of school, college and stuff like that. They don't have nobody,” they added. The employee said staff have still not been told why they had to vacate their existing housing, especially on such short notice.

Victor Karavias, Resorts World Bimini’s senior vice-president of operations, in a September 9, 2025, note entitled ‘team member housing changes’, blamed the notice to vacate on “circumstances beyond our control” without detailing what these are.

“It is necessary for us to vacate some of our team member housing facilities by the end of this month,” he wrote. “This applies to dorm buildings four and five, all of our management cottages, as well as the triplex. As a result, we will need to immediately begin plans to relocate out of those buildings.”

Promising that the resort’s human resources department will inform impacted staff “about next steps”, Mr Karavias added: “In the interim, you should prepare your belongings for the move. While we know this is not pleasant news, unfortunately we have no available alternatives as it relates to these facilities.

“It is, however, important to note that this is in no way a reflection on our business operations and our future. Resorts World Bimini is in the midst of a very busy year and the future looks bright with our expanding cruise schedule and the expansion of the airport. We must all remain diligent to serve our customers with the level of service they deserve while being mindful of all of our resources.”

This was backed by a separate message from Alyson Nixon, Resorts World Bimini’s manager of human resources, who wrote: “Due to circumstance outside of our control, several housing facilities such as Dorm four, Dorm five, management cottages and the triplex will no longer be available to us, requiring us to begin relocation plans.

“While we understand this may be difficult news, please be assured that these changes do not affect the strength of our business or our positive outlook for the future. Resorts World Bimini continues to grow, and we remain committed to supporting our team throughout this transition.”