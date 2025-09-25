Three women hospitalised after being found unconscious due to suspected stove gas leak

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

THREE women were hospitalised yesterday after they were found unconscious at a breakfast stand on Farrington Road in what police suspect was a gas leak.

Police said they were alerted shortly before 8.30am when a staff member was seen inside the establishment unresponsive. Emergency personnel arrived to find three women, aged 41, 25, and 23, unconscious. They were taken to hospital for treatment.

A video circulating online showed the women lying on their backs as bystanders and EMS workers rendered aid. One of the women appeared to be receiving oxygen from a tank, with an ambulance on the scene.

Sources told The Tribune the women were later listed in stable condition. Investigators believe the victims may have inhaled fumes from portable stoves while cooking in a poorly ventilated environment.

The incident comes months after a powerful gas explosion tore through a home in Blue Hill South last December, leaving three children and three adults in critical condition. That blast occurred during a gas refill and triggered a loud explosion heard miles away.

Police say investigations into yesterday’s incident are continuing.