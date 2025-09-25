Two teens plead guilty to attempted robbery

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

TWO teenage boys were remanded to Simpson Penn Centre for Boys yesterday after admitting they tried to rob a man aboard a vessel at Potter’s Cay Dock in the early hours of September 18.

Prosecutors said the 13- and 16-year-old boys targeted Godfrey Kelly around 3am, stealing cash and personal belongings before police quickly apprehended them.

They pleaded guilty to attempted robbery before Senior Magistrate Raquel Whyms. Their guardians were present for the arraignment.

The pair will remain at Simpson Penn until November 11, when their probation reports are due to be served. Sergeant Wilkinson prosecuted the matter.