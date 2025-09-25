‘We are close to bringing the Cannabis Act into force’

BY LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Davis administration intends to bring the full provisions of the Cannabis Act into force before the end of the year, including fixed penalties for small amounts of marijuana possession, according to Health and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville.

“We are close to bringing the act into force,” he told The Tribune yesterday. “If all goes well certainly before the end of the year.”

His comment comes as people continue to be arrested for minor cannabis possession, despite the Act setting a $250 fine for up to 30 grams and removing criminal penalties.

So far, only the provisions establishing the Cannabis Authority have taken effect. National Security Minister Wayne Munroe said laws are not fully enacted until officials believe the structures needed to enforce them are ready.

He explained that the responsible minister has the authority to decide when specific provisions take effect.

Cannabis Authority chairman Dr Lynwood Brown told The Tribune this week he has raised concerns about the failure to enforce decriminalisation measures. He suggested police officers may not be fully aware of the status of the law, leading them to arrest people out of caution and rely on superiors for guidance that is not always clear.

Mr Munroe pushed back yesterday, saying Dr Brown was mistaken. He stressed that law enforcement officers know the law has not yet been brought into force.

“The reality of it is the law does not say it’s okay to smoke dope. Let’s be very clear about that,” Mr Munroe said. “Cannabis possession is still a crime. It is not something that the law says is acceptable. That’s the starting point.”

He added: “If you’re smoking dope, you still ain’t gonna be able to be recruited to any of the armed forces. People can still drug test you, and you can’t get jobs if you fail drug test.”

The Cannabis Act, passed in 2024, legalises medical and religious cannabis use and outlines six business licence categories. Most licences are restricted to Bahamian citizens or majority Bahamian-owned companies, with fees ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 depending on the type.

Officials previously said licence applications would open by mid-2025, but now expect them to be available before year’s end.