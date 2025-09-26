Bahamian surveyors expelled from global body over unpaid fees

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

The newly elected leadership of the Bahamas Association of Land Surveyors (BALS) is launching an internal investigation after the association was expelled from the International Federation of Surveyors (FIG) in April 2025 due to unpaid membership fees exceeding three years.

BALS President Rodrick Wood said the exact amount owed has not yet been determined, but he expressed concern that the expulsion could affect the international reputation of Bahamian surveyors.

The association intends to establish a “truth and reconciliation committee” to closely examine the matter. Once findings are available, it will determine the most appropriate course of action.

FIG, established in 1878, is a global non-governmental organisation representing surveyors. It serves as a forum for discussion and development, promoting professional standards and practices worldwide.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Mr Wood said the expulsion notice was posted online. He shared a copy of what appeared to be FIG’s formal notification of BALS’s removal.

“This expulsion was a national embarrassment, as far as we're concerned," Mr Wood said.

"It was also a staff warning of things that we do not want to see happen again. It signaled a breakdown in the governance of our association, and again, we are committed to fixing this on anything like it.”

Mr Wood continued: “We will not shy away from any negative thing that has happened in the past, but we will learn from it, and we will do our part to make sure that these type of things do not continue to happen.”

“We're going to move to immediately make a formal requisition or application to reapply for this membership in the FIG or the international body of surveyors. We will demonstrate that the Bahamas Association of Land Surveyors is now under a new accountable leadership that adheres to international standards and professional conduct.”

Mr Wood and other BALS members were elected on September 12, 2025. Elections had not been held for five years.

Although COVID-19 was a factor during that time, Mr Wood said there was sufficient opportunity after the pandemic to reorganise and conduct the elections.

The new team has not yet had a chance to meet or discuss with the previous leadership the reason for the arrears in membership fees, he said.