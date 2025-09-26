BBA names Under-23 National Team for Pan Am Qualifier

THE Bahamas Baseball Association is excited to announce its U-23 National Baseball Team, which will compete in the upcoming CONCEBE (Central America) and COCABE (Caribbean) U-23 Pan American Qualifier to be hosted in Panama City, Panama, September 28 to October 4.

The qualifier will secure two spots in the 2026 WBSC U23 World Championship in Nicaragua.

The Bahamas has been placed in COCABE Group B with Cuba, U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, andDominican Republic.

COCEBE Group A comprises of host Panama, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, and México.

This qualifier serves as a pathway to the 2026 WBSC U-23 Baseball World Cup in Nicaragua. There are three spots available for the winners of this Pan Am qualification.

The team will be led by a veteran staff that comes in with a wealth of national team experience.

The roster also includes several players ranging from high school to those that have played at the collegiate and professional levels.

• Team Manager: Keneth Adderley – former Minor League -

• Coaches: Jeffrey Francis, Trae Sweeting, Orville Saint -

• Physiotherapist: Nicholas Morley

• Media/Support Staff: Joseph Moss (Head of Delegation)

Samuel Rodger (VP COCABE)

Jay Phillippe (Media)

Oscar Green (Umpire)





Team Roster

Catchers:

- Caden Walker (Union University)

- Ben Dupuch (Georgia Premier Academy)





Outfielders:

- Kashon Conliffe (San Diego Padres System - ACL Padres)

- Pheron Charlton (Florida Memorial University)

- Andru Arthur (St. Louis Cardinals System - DSL Cardinals)

- Zachary Gibson (Ohio Christian University)





Infielders:

- Cheriff Neymour (Miami Marlins System - ACL Marlins)

- Pablo Austin (University of Mount St Vincent)

- Chad Delancy (Boston Red Sox System - DSL Red Sox Blue)

- Paris Johnson (Los Angeles Dodgers System - DSL Dodgers)

- Rohan Culmer (Western Oklahoma State College)





Pitchers:

- Roberto Lamour (Voorhees University)

- Chad McKenzie (Xavier University of Louisiana)

- DeShaughn Forbes (Bridgewater State University)

- Malik Foster (Southern University)

- Tyreek Sherman (Sterling College)

- Gio Tomlins (Savannah State University)

- Cavian Roberts (CR Walker High School)

- Yechiel Saint (Presbyterian University)

- Robert Grant II (Florida Memorial University)





DH / Utility:

- Jaiden Cartwright (Talladega College).





Official Game Schedule

All games at Estadio Justino Salinas, La Chorrera, Panama





•Sunday, September 28 – 3:30 PM

Bahamas vs Puerto Rico





•Monday, September 29 – 12:00 PM

Bahamas vs U.S. Virgin Islands





•Tuesday, September 30 – 12:00 PM

Bahamas vs Aruba





•Thursday, October 2 – 12:00 PM

Bahamas vs Cuba

The BBA president and his executives commend the players, coaches, and staff for their dedication in preparation for this prestigious qualifier.

Representing the Bahamas on the international stage is both an honor and an opportunity, and the BBA calls on the Bahamian public to rally behind our young men as they compete against the best in the region.



