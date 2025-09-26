BCC chief Affirms Pride group’s rights but condemns lifestyle

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS
Tribune Staff Reporter
lmunnings@tribunemedia.net
BAHAMAS Christian Council president Bishop Delton Fernander said this week that although Pride Bahamas is free to host its events, the Council will continue to condemn what it considers wrong.
In October 2023, Bishop Fernander and other pastors staged a press conference at the University of The Bahamas (UB) to object to a Pride Bahamas forum scheduled there. UB chair Allyson Maynard Gibson defended the university’s independence from religious and political influence at the time, while Union of Tertiary Educators of The Bahamas president Daniel Thompson said academic freedom must be protected and the institution could not discriminate.
“They’re free to plan events. We don’t get involved in planning events,” Bishop Fernander said this week. “The challenge was that they were going to use the facilities of UB and use the mechanism through UB to advertise the event. They’re free to plan the events. They have rights. We have rights, and our right is the freedom to speak. And so we thank God that we have that freedom, and we will always speak up when we see wrong.”
Pride Bahamas announced on Facebook that it will celebrate its sixth anniversary from October 7 to 13 under the theme Be Bold, Be You, Live With Pride. The group said the week-long programme will include workshops, panels, parties, and a human rights march, open to LGBTQI+ people, allies, and supporters.
“We’re proud to celebrate six years of Pride Bahamas — six years of love, resilience, visibility, and unity within The Bahamas’ LGBTQI+ community,” the group wrote. “What started as a spark has become a powerful movement. Together, we’ve created safe spaces, sparked vital conversations, and stood in the truth of who we are. This year, we continue to rise — louder, prouder, and stronger than ever.”
Comments
quavaduff 5 hours, 15 minutes ago
For working for improved mental health of all Bahamians, I salute Bahamas Pride. The hate has to stop.
bahamianson 3 hours, 25 minutes ago
It is not hate, just a difference in opinion. I disagree with sweethearting . I do not hate the sweethearters. Just because a person disagrees with someone , doesn’t mean he/she hate them. Keep it straight .
DWW 2 hours, 45 minutes ago
thats the point, you don't have to be straight!
hrysippus 36 minutes ago
These religious people are so selective on what they find a need to comment on and/or condemn. What does the good bishop have to say on this one given just 8 short verses before the one that he seems wont to cite; "Leviticus 20:10 states: "If a man commits adultery with another man's wife, both the adulterer and the adulteress shall surely be put to death".
