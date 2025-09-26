By JONATHAN BURROWS

Tribune Sports Reporter

jburrows@tribunemedia.net

THE Grand Bahama Sports Council and council chairman Darrell Weir announced that national sporting enthusiast and activist Churchill Tener-Knowles will be the honouree for this year’s Grand Bahama Games.

The announcement came during a press conference held on Wednesday at the Foster B. Pestania Center.

Knowles helped establish the games when they first began in 1992 and served as its chairman for many years.

He is also the founder of the Grand Bahama Regatta Committee where he serves as its chairman.

In addition, Knowles is a member of several Hall of Fame classes.

These include the International Softball Federation’s Hall of Fame, the Bahamas National Sports Hall of Fame, the Bahamas Softball Federation’s Hall of Fame and the Grand Bahama Sports Hall of Fame.

Knowles called it a “distinct honour and pleasure to be acknowledged in such a manner.”

The Grand Bahama games will officially open on November 3, featuring five sporting disciplines - volleyball, baseball, basketball, soccer, and softball.

It was noted that the games will serve as a prelude to the Bahamas Games, which are scheduled to be held in New Providence in 2026.

Final preparations for the games are underway to ensure a successful event.