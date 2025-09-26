Family Islands stock up and brace for AL94

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

RESIDENTS in the Family Islands say they are stocked, prepared and on standby as disturbance AL94 continues to strengthen, with forecasts warning of tropical storm conditions this weekend.

On Crooked Island, businessman Andrew Gibson, 62, said supplies arrived on the mailboat Friday morning and that local shops were well stocked.

“The island is fully supplied with groceries at the local stores,” Mr Gibson said, though he warned flooding remained the biggest concern. “There are some areas that could be flooded right away, and we could be disconnected on different parts of the island.”

Mr Gibson said residents were on standby and prepared to move into shelters if necessary.

He added that showers had already passed through on Friday morning, but conditions cleared by afternoon.

In Mayaguana, Reverend Lester Bain described the weather as breezy and cloudy, noting that residents were alert but calm.

“From the last disturbance we had, we were prepared. People still stayed prepared,” Rev Bain said. “I do not think people has any fear. They trust God for everything, for it to pass by us and go forward.”

He pointed to shelters being readied in Betsy Bay, Pirate’s Well and Abraham’s Bay, adding: “The government has that supply available. They have shelters. Everything here.”

In Acklins, Chief Councillor Marvin Campbell said authorities were on standby to activate the command centre if needed and had already arranged early disbursement of monthly government payments to ensure residents could stock up.

He said police, doctors and utility crews were on alert and that fishermen had already pulled their boats from the water.

“Our biggest worry is flooding in low-lying areas. If it rains too long there will be flooding and it will be impassable,” Mr Campbell said.

He added that residents were in regular contact with Nassau and receiving near-hourly updates from administrators as the storm approached.