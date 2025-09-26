Govt launches DigiLearn Bahamas to boost digital skills across the country

The government has launched DigiLearn Bahamas, a national initiative to boost digital skills and expand access to information and communication technology.

Economic Affairs Minister Michael Halkitis stated that his ministry is excited to partner with the Inter-American Development Bank and the Ministry of Education, investing over $2.4 million in the initiative. This programme will focus on enhancing human capital, strengthening capacity and infrastructure, and engaging administrative and technical experts.

“We are delighted to support DigiLearn Bahamas, an initiative to enhance digital skills capacity, free of cost, for 7,250 Bahamians nationwide, championed by the University of The Bahamas (UB) and the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI). Training will be made available, not only on New Providence and Grand Bahama, but throughout our Family Islands.”

Registration is open to Grade 12 students, adults aged 18-59, senior citizens aged 80 and above, small business owners, and public sector employees.

Courses offered at UB include Microsoft Word, Introduction to Coding, and Computer Basics for Beginners. BTVI will offer Digital Literacy, Cybersecurity Essentials, and Business Essentials.

“We are proud that over the next 18 months, through a series of cohort intakes, in-person and virtual public forums, and community-based webinars, the university will deliver these courses in Nassau, Grand Bahama, and across our Family Islands,” said UB’s Vice President of Academic Affairs, Dr Maria Woodside-Oriakhi.

“This is not just a Nassau-centric initiative; it is a Bahamas-wide effort to ensure that the benefits of digital learning reach every corner of our archipelago, from Mayaguana to Inagua, Bimini to Cat Island. We intend to reach those who are often the furthest from access, but closest to the need. Let me say clearly, you do not need to hold a degree or even be enrolled in one to take part in this programme.”

BTVI President Dr Linda Davis said there are more than 700 applicants in the first cohort.