Grand Bahama on alert as storm nears

Grand Bahama officials have begun preparations to evacuate residents from Sweeting’s Cay and East End as a strengthening weather system, expected to be named Imelda within 24 hours, threatens the Central and Northern Bahamas with winds up to 60 mph.

Grand Bahama Administrator Preston Cooper said officials are closely monitoring the approaching weather system, with warnings issued for the Central and Northern Bahamas.

“We are in a ready mode,” he said. “We have had a series of consultative meetings, and we are looking at being hit by this system between Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.”

Mr Cooper stated that the system is headed towards Abaco and the eastern end of Grand Bahama.

He noted that the National Disaster Risk Management Authority in Nassau will advise when shelters are to be activated.

According to Administrator Cooper, there are roughly 27 shelters on Grand Bahama, but not all will be opened. “Based on the direction the storm is headed, the designated shelter for East Grand Bahama will be Maurice Moore Primary School in Freeport,” he said.

Transportation has already been arranged to move residents from Sweeting’s Cay and East End, Grand Bahama to the designated shelter.

Meteorologists forecast sustained winds of 50 to 60 mph, with the system expected to be named Imelda within 24 hours.

Mr Cooper advised residents to make the necessary preparations. “They should be securing their homes, get in a state of readiness, securing documents, medication, and those in East Grand Bahama should be making preparations to leave,” he said.



