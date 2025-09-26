IAN FERGUSON: Why giving second chances is so vital

By IAN FERGUSON

A "second chance policy" in the workplace, often called second-chance hiring or fair-chance hiring, provides employment opportunities to individuals with a criminal record, employment gaps or other past barriers to work.

It stems from the belief that people can change and contribute to society and the workforce, offering pathways for successful re-entry and reducing recidivism. This approach includes providing supportive work environments, mentorship, modified hiring processes that focus on skills, and increased opportunities for personal and professional development for these employees.

Some of the key components of this kind of programme include the following:

* Focus on skills, not just history: Instead of automatically disqualifying candidates with a criminal record, second-chance policies evaluate candidates based on their qualifications and potential to perform the job.

* Supportive work environments: Companies create inclusive cultures that foster empathy and understanding for employees with past challenges.

* Mentorship and training: These policies often include mentorship programmes and additional training to help employees integrate into the workplace successfully.

* Partnerships with re-entry organisations: Employers may partner with non-profit groups to recruit candidates and receive support for their second-chance initiatives.

* Modified application processes: This can involve delaying background checks until later in the hiring process or using ban-the-box strategies, which remove the question about criminal history from job applications.

Finally, we want to explore some of the benefits of second-chance policies.

* Reduced recidivism: Stable employment helps reduce the likelihood of re-offending and promotes successful reintegration into the community.

* Increased diversity and innovation: Hiring from diverse backgrounds, including those with past challenges, brings new perspectives and boosts creativity.

* Improved employee performance: Employees hired through these programs may be highly motivated to prove their value, which can lead to increased productivity and quality of work.

* Talent pool expansion: Employers can tap into a wider pool of qualified candidates they might otherwise overlook.

