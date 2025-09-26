Inmate sentenced after drone used to sneak phone into prison

By PAVEL BAILEY
Tribune Staff Reporter
Pbailey@tribunemedia.net
AN INMATE was sentenced to an additional 15 months in prison on Friday after he admitted to having a phone smuggled to him by drone.
Police allege that Jason Joseph, 25, was found with a prohibited gray Unnecto cellphone with wired headphones on April 5.
The phone was reportedly smuggled into prison through the use of an aerial drone.
Joseph was serving a sentence for a prior firearm conviction.
Joseph pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of a prohibited item in a correctional facility before Magistrate Lennox Coleby.
Assistant Superintendent of Police Lincoln McKenzie called the offense unacceptable. He cited that the use of a drone in crime posed a risk to national security and that a strong message must be sent.
Joseph was sentenced to 15 months in prison. This sentence will commence after he finishes the remaining six months of his gun conviction.
