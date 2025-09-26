Judge denies bail in Bimini Marina murder case

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

Pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A JAMAICAN National was denied bail for his alleged involvement in the fatal shooting of 32-year-old James Sands at a Bimini Marina 2024.

Shandae Brown, 29, was denied bail for murder by Justice Andrew Forbes.

Prosecutors allege that Brown shot and killed Smith at Fisherman’s Village Marina in Bimini on August 15, 2024.

In opposing Brown’s bail, the prosecution submitted that the defendant allegedly admitted to the offense in a police interview.

The defendant allegedly told police that he shot the deceased twice because he was in fear for his life.

It was further said that the defendant allegedly showed police where he discarded the weapon after the crime. They also claimed that Brown stated that he had been bullied by the deceased for years. The prosecution claimed the police interviewed multiple witnesses.

The prosecution stated that Brown posed a flight risk, citing that he is a Jamaican National as well as Bimini’s close proximity to US. They also noted that the defendant evaded capture for two weeks before being apprehended after an island wide manhunt

Parkco Deal, Brown’s counsel, countered these claims by stating that his client has no close ties to Jamaica, barring his grandmother who has since died. He added the defendant’s father is Bahamian and that Brown has strong ties here.

Mr Deal said that his client maintains his innocence of crime. The attorney also said that Brown is the sole breadwinner for a minor child.

Mr Deal claimed there was no witnesses that saw the defendant allegedly shot the deceased.

Justice Forbes found that the evidence against Brown was cogent and reasonably strong.

While Justice Forbes acknowledged that the defendant’s trial is slated for next year, he pointed out that Bimini is a small community and that his return would cause concern among residents.

He also noted the possibility of retaliation by the friends of the deceased should the defendant be granted bail. The Justice cited the fear expressed by the applicant in his police interview.

Justice Forbes concluded there was no conditions that could reduce risks associated with his release, making specific reference to the defendant’s personal safety. However, he invited Brown to reapply for bail should his circumstances change.

Ashley Carroll represented the prosecution.







