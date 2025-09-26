Man accused of near-fatal stabbing of man at a bar

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN accused in a near-fatal bar stabbing, who claimed he acted in self-defence, was granted bail this week after spending a year in custody.

Alano Stringfield, 30, was granted bail on an attempted murder charge by Justice Guillimina Archer-Minns.

Prosecutors allege Stringfield stabbed Berrine Fenelus during a confrontation at Ryan’s Bar on Nassau Street on June 15, 2024. He had previously been denied bail by Justice Neil Braithwaite on October 30, 2024. His trial is scheduled to begin on March 15, 2027.

In his latest bail application, Stringfield argued he needed release to provide for his family. He claimed Mr Fenelus came at him with a glass bottle and that he acted in self-defence, though he also expressed remorse for his actions.

The court noted that Stringfield had prior drug convictions and was on bail for armed robbery at the time of the alleged stabbing, though that charge has since been discontinued. Prosecutor Janet Munnings opposed his release.

Justice Archer-Minns found there was cogent evidence in the attempted murder case but concluded Stringfield did not pose a risk to public safety. Bail was set at $10,000 with one or two sureties.

As part of his bail conditions, Stringfield must sign in at the South Beach Police Station every Wednesday and Saturday by 8pm. He will also be fitted with a monitoring device and was warned not to interfere with the complainant or any witnesses. Failure to comply with these conditions would lead to his bail being revoked.