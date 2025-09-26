Man accused of stabbing his brother during altercation

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

A MAN was granted $5,000 bail yesterday after being accused of stabbing his brother during a fight at their Mount Pleasant Village home earlier this month.

Prosecutors allege that 62-year-old Perry Forbes stabbed his 65-year-old brother, Oral Forbes, after an argument turned physical around 10.30pm on September 15. The complainant was listed in serious condition in hospital.

Forbes pleaded not guilty to a charge of grievous harm before Senior Magistrate Anishka Isaacs.

As part of his bail conditions, he must sign in at the Western Police Station every Monday and Wednesday by 7pm. He is due back in court on October 3.

Inspector Shadrach Coakley prosecuted the matter.