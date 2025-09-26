Man charged with trying to rape 16-year-old girl

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was remanded to custody yesterday after being accused of attempting to rape a teenage girl in a residence over the summer.

Prosecutors allege that 39-year-old Tristian Rolle tried to rape a 16-year-old girl in New Providence on June 16. The complainant reportedly managed to escape during the alleged assault.

Rolle was charged with attempted rape before Magistrate Abigail Farrington. He was not required to enter a plea, as the case will be sent to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI). He must apply for bail in the higher court.

He will remain at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until the VBI is served on January 21, 2026.

Rolle was represented by Levan Johnson. Assistant Superintendent of Police K Bould prosecuted the matter.