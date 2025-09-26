Man gets two years’ jail for having a loaded gun in a bar

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was sentenced to two years in prison yesterday after admitting to having a loaded gun at a bar in North Andros.

Prosecutors said Simon Kelly, 24, was found with a black Taurus G2C 9mm pistol and seven rounds of ammunition at a bar in Nicholl’s Town on September 23.

Kelly pleaded guilty to possession of an unlicenced firearm and possession of ammunition before Magistrate Lennox Coleby. He was sentenced to two years at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Giovanyiel Archer, 24, a bartender that night, was also charged in connection with the incident.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Lincoln McKenzie prosecuted the case.