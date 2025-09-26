Marooned marine charged by RBDF

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

MORE than a year after Royal Bahamas Defence Force marine Able Mechanic Marvaughn Miller claimed he was beaten by a superior officer and abandoned in Inagua, he has emerged as the only person charged before a Defence Force tribunal.

The Tribune understands that Mr Miller, who alleged he lost teeth and sustained bruises after being attacked aboard HMBS Kamalamee in June 2024, was served with a notice to appear as the sole defendant, while the senior officer accused of assaulting him is not facing charges. The Tribune also understands that the son of a senior Cabinet minister is among the officers Mr Miller originally complained about.

Mr Miller has reportedly received a gag order preventing him from speaking to the media during the proceedings. A source close to the matter said he remains on sick leave and is still seeking treatment for his injuries.

RBDF officials confirmed on Wednesday that the case is ongoing. Captain Shawn Adderley, the Defence Force’s legal affairs staff officer, declined to give details, saying only that the matter is before the tribunal.

In April, Commodore Raymond King confirmed that charges had been filed. Around the same time, Captain Glen McPhee, commander of Coral Harbour Base, said officials were summoning those involved for a summary trial scheduled to start on April 28, though he cautioned it was unclear how long the proceedings would last.

The case first drew public attention after Mr Miller went public with claims he had been attacked by a senior officer and another officer after returning from a bar. He alleged he was punched, kicked, and placed in a headlock during separate encounters on HMBS Kamalamee.

He said he lost two teeth, including a gold implant, and was left with a black eye and bruises. He claimed he was then ordered to pack his belongings before the vessel left Inagua without him, forcing him to purchase his own ticket back to New Providence.

At the time, Mr Miller said he was “somewhat satisfied” with the Defence Force’s initial handling of the matter but questioned whether justice would ultimately be served.