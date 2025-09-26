Plans announced for the 6th Grand Bahama Games

GRAND BAHAMA, The Bahamas — Grand Bahama Sports Council Chairman Darrell Weir announced plans for the Sixth Grand Bahama Games during a press conference on September 24 at the Foster B. Pestaina Center and urges the entire community to support the events.

This year’s games will focus on five disciplines — volleyball, baseball, soccer, basketball and softball — and is scheduled to begin with volleyball on November 3.

The games are being held as a prelude to The Bahamas Games set to take place in New Providence in 2026.

And they are being held in honour of national sporting enthusiast and activist Churchill Tener-Knowles who has served as president of the Council for many years. Tener-Knowles revealed that the games initially began in 1992 and called it a distinct honour and pleasure to be acknowledged in such a manner.