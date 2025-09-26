Rangers’ top prospect Sebastian Walcott wraps up impressive Double-A season

By JONATHAN BURROWS

Tribune Sports Reporter

jburrows@tribunemedia.net

SEBASTIAN Walcott, one of the Texas Rangers’ top young prospects, has wrapped up an impressive season at the Double-A level.

The Bahamian native, just 19 years old, played 474 at-bats this season, finishing with a .255 batting average, 13 home runs, 59 RBIs, and 32 stolen bases. His all-around production translated into a .741 OPS. Over his professional career, he’s had a batting average of .258 with 31 home runs, 139 RBIs and 71 stolen bases.

Walcott split his time primarily between shortstop and third base, logging 82 starts at shortstop and 17 at third base.

Scouts continue to praise his athleticism and arm strength, traits that add to his long-term value in the Rangers’ system. His season was capped with recognition from Minor League Baseball, which named him the Top MLB Prospect in the Texas League. The honor placed him among the Double A’s best performers in 2025.

Walcott has solidified his standing as one of the brightest prospects in Double-A baseball since his number eight international prospect ranking in 2023. With continued development, he is expected to push for a promotion to Triple-A in the near future.