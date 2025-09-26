Schools in Southern Bahamas close due to tropical weather

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

SCHOOLS in Inagua, Mayaguana, Acklins, and Crooked Island will be temporarily closed today due to a developing weather system expected to bring heavy rainfall, localised flooding, and severe thunderstorms.

According to the Ministry of Education and Technical and Vocational Training, schools will remain closed while the Department of Meteorology closely monitors the situation, and further updates will be issued as the system progresses. Students, parents, and school staff are advised to follow all safety instructions and avoid unnecessary travel during periods of heavy rain and flooding.

Chief meteorologist Orson Nixon said the system is forecast to develop into a low-pressure area as it enters the southeast Bahamas today. It is then expected to move northwest into the central Bahamas on Saturday and continue toward the northern Bahamas by Sunday. While its intensity remains uncertain, two to four inches of rainfall are possible, increasing the risk of flash flooding, especially in low-lying areas and places with already saturated ground. Gusty winds, isolated severe thunderstorms, and the potential for tornadic or waterspout activity are also expected.

He urged residents to complete all storm preparations, while warning mariners, swimmers, and beachgoers to avoid the water due to dangerous rip currents.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis, speaking at the United Nations Climate Summit yesterday, highlighted the direct threat to The Bahamas.

“As I stand here at this very moment, there are two systems that are threatening my country, AL3 and AL94 and each of them have been predicted to be impacting my islands. The frequency and intensity of hurricanes is real. It’s no hoax. It’s not a con job,” he said.

He linked these threats to broader climate risks, noting that small island developing states are on the frontline of climate change. During his contribution, Mr Davis reaffirmed The Bahamas’ commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 30 percent by 2030 through renewable energy expansion and technological advancements in transportation. He called for bold global action and renewed international support ahead of COP30, warning that the time for business as usual is over.