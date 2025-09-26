Tropical Storm Warning issued as AL94 strengthens

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

A TROPICAL storm warning was issued for the central Bahamas and a watch for the northwest on Friday, as forecasters said disturbance AL94 was gradually strengthening and could reach tropical storm strength by Sunday.

Director of Meteorology Jeffrey Simmons said radar and satellite imagery showed signs of low-level circulation near eastern Cuba, adding: “Although the system has not met the criteria of a tropical cyclone as yet, it is expected to become one during the next day or two.”

The system was moving northwest at nine miles per hour with maximum sustained winds of 35mph. It was forecast to become a tropical depression yesterday, strengthening into a tropical storm by Saturday night or Sunday, with impacts expected in the central islands within 36 hours and the northwest on Sunday.

Mr Simmons said the northwest would mainly see effects in New Providence, Grand Bahama, Abaco and the Berry Islands, while Andros and Bimini were forecast to experience less activity. He noted the system could strengthen into a hurricane as it exited Bahamian waters on Monday and moved towards the southeast United States.

Bahamasair cancelled flights to Crooked Island, Acklins, Long Island and San Salvador for Saturday, saying passenger safety remained its top priority and urging travellers to monitor official channels for updates.

Minister of State for Disaster Risk Management Leon Lundy said agencies had been mobilised since Wednesday, stressing the greatest threat would be intense rainfall and flooding. He said pumps and flood mitigation resources were already being positioned.

“Preparedness is not just the responsibility of the government, it is the responsibility of the whole country,” Mr Lundy said, urging residents to complete household preparations and heed official instructions.

Disaster Risk Management Authority Managing Director Aaron Sargent confirmed that administrators had been equipped with new satellite phones, tested on Friday, to maintain communications if networks fail.

He added that command centres had completed readiness checks, shelters were on alert, and tarpaulins and relief supplies had been pre-positioned on islands where heavy rainfall was expected.

Evacuation contingencies were in place for low-lying areas of Abaco and East Grand Bahama. “If you do not heed the evacuation order, first responders will not be placed at risk to rescue you until the all clear is given,” Mr Sargent warned.

The Department of Meteorology advised that tropical storm conditions could affect the southeast Bahamas, including Inagua, Mayaguana, Acklins, Crooked Island, Long Cay, Ragged Island and the Turks and Caicos, from Friday evening. Central islands, such as San Salvador, Long Island, Cat Island and Exuma, were forecast to be impacted on Saturday, with New Providence, Abaco, the Berry Islands and Grand Bahama facing tropical storm or possible hurricane conditions on Sunday.