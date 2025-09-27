Evacuation orders issued for Grand Bahama and Abaco

By Earyel Bowleg

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for eastern Grand Bahama, parts of Abaco, and nearby cays in the face of the approaching tropical storm.

The move comes after the weather disturbance was upgraded to a tropical depression. It is expected to become Tropical Storm Imelda.

A tropical storm warning has been issued for the entire central and north-west Bahamas. It includes Eleuthera, New Providence, Abaco, Andros, Berry Islands, Grand Bahamas, San Salvador, Rum Cay, Long Island, Exuma and its cays and Cat Island.

Meanwhile, the following areas are declared subject to evacuation:

East Grand Bahama (including the settlements of Freetown, High Rock, Pelican Point and McLean's Town) and the associated cays such as August Cay, McLean's Town Cay, Big Harbour Cay, Little Harbour Cay, Bonefish Cay, Sweeting's Cay, Water Cay, Deep Water Cay, Lightbourne Cay, Big Cross Cay, Micheal's Cay, and Long Cay; the Abaco Cays of Grand Cay, and Walker's Cay; RV Trailer Park site (adjacent to the Government Complex in Marsh Harbour, Abaco.

Acting Prime Minister Chester Cooper announced a disaster alert during a press briefing on Saturday that the evacuation order is in effect until 30 September, or until further notice from the Prime Minister on the advice of the Disaster Risk Management Authority (DRM).

“Upon the advice of the National Disaster Emergency Council and on the basis of evidence of the risk of severe flooding and storm surge in the northern Bahamas due to Tropical Storm Imelda, provided by the DRM Authority, that there exists a high probability that failure to act diligently may endanger the health or safety of persons,” he said.

Persons residing in or present within the areas specified should evacuate immediately in accordance with the instructions of the DRM Authority.

Evacuated individuals under the order may go to designated shelters or any safe location, and must stay indoors during the storm. They are required to follow instructions from the Royal Bahamas Police Force, Royal Bahamas Defence Force, or other authorised officers, who may take reasonable actions to enforce the evacuation order.

Director of meteorology Jeffrey Simmons said that the storm's track shifted westward overnight. The storm is now on a near-direct path across New Providence on Sunday, passing just east of Andros, then moving between East Grand Bahama and Abaco on Sunday night before exiting The Bahamas by Monday morning.

The system is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm by 9pm on Saturday, bringing 40 to 50mph winds as it passes over New Providence, Abaco, and Grand Bahama. As it moves north, it will likely intensify and expand, causing heavy rain, thunderstorms, and tropical storm-force winds across New Providence, Andros, and Eleuthera for most of Sunday.

Based on the current track of the storm, it is anticipated that flights will be suspended at Lynden Pindling International Airport at about midnight on Saturday. Passengers are advised to contact airlines for up-to-date information. Operations will be resumed after the all clear for New Providence and safety inspections have been conducted.

Grand Bahama International Airport is closing from 9pm on Saturday and will remain closed on Sunday. It will reopen on Monday after the all clear has been issued and assessments made.