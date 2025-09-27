Evacuation orders issued for Grand Bahama and Abaco

By Earyel Bowleg
Tribune Staff Reporter
ebowleg@tribunemedia.net
A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for eastern Grand Bahama, parts of Abaco, and nearby cays in the face of the approaching tropical storm.
The move comes after the weather disturbance was upgraded to a tropical depression. It is expected to become Tropical Storm Imelda.
A tropical storm warning has been issued for the entire central and north-west Bahamas. It includes Eleuthera, New Providence, Abaco, Andros, Berry Islands, Grand Bahamas, San Salvador, Rum Cay, Long Island, Exuma and its cays and Cat Island.
Meanwhile, the following areas are declared subject to evacuation:
East Grand Bahama (including the settlements of Freetown, High Rock, Pelican Point and McLean's Town) and the associated cays such as August Cay, McLean's Town Cay, Big Harbour Cay, Little Harbour Cay, Bonefish Cay, Sweeting's Cay, Water Cay, Deep Water Cay, Lightbourne Cay, Big Cross Cay, Micheal's Cay, and Long Cay; the Abaco Cays of Grand Cay, and Walker's Cay; RV Trailer Park site (adjacent to the Government Complex in Marsh Harbour, Abaco.
Acting Prime Minister Chester Cooper announced a disaster alert during a press briefing on Saturday that the evacuation order is in effect until 30 September, or until further notice from the Prime Minister on the advice of the Disaster Risk Management Authority (DRM).
“Upon the advice of the National Disaster Emergency Council and on the basis of evidence of the risk of severe flooding and storm surge in the northern Bahamas due to Tropical Storm Imelda, provided by the DRM Authority, that there exists a high probability that failure to act diligently may endanger the health or safety of persons,” he said.
Persons residing in or present within the areas specified should evacuate immediately in accordance with the instructions of the DRM Authority.
Evacuated individuals under the order may go to designated shelters or any safe location, and must stay indoors during the storm. They are required to follow instructions from the Royal Bahamas Police Force, Royal Bahamas Defence Force, or other authorised officers, who may take reasonable actions to enforce the evacuation order.
Director of meteorology Jeffrey Simmons said that the storm's track shifted westward overnight. The storm is now on a near-direct path across New Providence on Sunday, passing just east of Andros, then moving between East Grand Bahama and Abaco on Sunday night before exiting The Bahamas by Monday morning.
The system is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm by 9pm on Saturday, bringing 40 to 50mph winds as it passes over New Providence, Abaco, and Grand Bahama. As it moves north, it will likely intensify and expand, causing heavy rain, thunderstorms, and tropical storm-force winds across New Providence, Andros, and Eleuthera for most of Sunday.
Based on the current track of the storm, it is anticipated that flights will be suspended at Lynden Pindling International Airport at about midnight on Saturday. Passengers are advised to contact airlines for up-to-date information. Operations will be resumed after the all clear for New Providence and safety inspections have been conducted.
Grand Bahama International Airport is closing from 9pm on Saturday and will remain closed on Sunday. It will reopen on Monday after the all clear has been issued and assessments made.
Comments
ThisIsOurs 4 hours, 57 minutes ago
An evacuation order for a tropical depression???
Ok can the govt tell us exactly how many people live in these areas that have been ordered to evacuate as well as the hurricane shelters they're supposed to evacuate to and the maximum capacity of those shelters? And why are they constantly sending annoying alerts to the entire bahamas if the evacuation target is the outer cays? Shouldnt they send those messages to the administrators in the area and by their "well thought out plan", disseminate in the community? And what is this about police forcibly removing people from over 12 named cays??? How? And with what equipment?
"Evacuation order for RV Trailer Park"? where 14 year old girl was raped and accounts of trailers being used for prostitution and other illegal activity months ago??". Seriously??? Dorian was FIVE years ago
The action the govt should be taking is removing the risk. Many of these persons are immigrants, some illegally residing here, the majority of which by clear evidence do not have the financial resources to live here. This pattern by the govt is too common. Allow the breakdown of order for some short term monetary gain, some alledgedly pocketed, then when crisis hits hold their head screaming we have an emergency.
Weather is unpredictable, but we do have experience with tropical depressions and hurricanes of various strengths, bad weather, heavy rain and associated impact. This is 50mph. I hope the govt is not trying to make political hay out of this.
I did not find any estimates on storm surge of a system right over us and none are given here so it's even more strange.
ThisIsOurs 4 hours, 50 minutes ago
Driving on the streets of Nassau yesterday, do you know what I realized? The greatest irony. Most of our high ground today was preserved by white people pre independence who recognized the value of a hill. Post independence the black governance razed the entire capital to the ground to sell the very survival of Bahamians for profits. Are they still dredging on Athol Island?
Most of the flooding we see today has nothing to do with climate change. Its "foolish man and greedy land barron built his house upon the sand syndrome"
Sign in to comment
OpenID