Cabinet minister Vaughn Miller dies

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Digital Editor

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

The government has confirmed the death of Minister of Environment and Natural Resources and Golden Isles MP Vaughn Miller.

Mr Miller had recently indicated he would not seek reelection in the 2026 general election.

In a statement, the government underscored his contributions “inside and outside of Parliament reflected his deep love for The Bahamas and his determination to improve the lives of Bahamians.”

“We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, colleagues, and constituents during this time of sorrow,” the statement read.

“The Government of The Bahamas thanks them for sharing him with our nation in service.”

No further details about his death were released.

Mr Miller entered frontline politics in 2017 as the Free National Movement’s candidate for Golden Isles, but later split from the party.

In a statement on Sunday, Free National Movement Leader Michael Pintard said he and his wife were “heartbroken” by Mr Miller’s passing, describing him as “a man of faith, a devoted husband, and a decent family man whose love for his country was evident in his words and works.”

Mr Pintard noted many first knew Mr Miller as a radio personality. The FNM leader praised his passion for the environment and stewardship of natural resources, and recalled him as soft-spoken and approachable, always seeking common ground despite political differences.

Mr Miller was fired as a parliamentary secretary in 2018 after voting against the government’s VAT increase and eventually quit the FNM in 2019 after criticising the decision to lease the Town Centre Mall to house the General Post Office.

He announced his decision to join the Progressive Liberal Party eight moths later in September 2020. At the time, he revealed he was a cancer survivor, saying the disease had taken a financial toll but strengthened his conviction to stand by his principles.

“It has always been my desire, my dream...to serve our great country and to make life better for other people, particularly the poor, the indigent, the marginalised, the disenfranchised, the downtrodden,” Mr Miller told Parliament then.