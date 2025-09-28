LIVE UPDATES: Tropical Depression Nine tracking through The Bahamas

As heavy rains and strengthening winds spread across the central and northwestern Bahamas, emergency shelters have been activated on several islands in preparation for Tropical Depression Nine.

The slow-moving system, located about 100 miles west-southwest of the central Bahamas, is forecast to strengthen into a tropical storm later today and could reach hurricane strength by late Monday or Tuesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

At 8AM, the storm’s center was positioned near latitude 23.2 North, longitude 77.3 West, moving north-northwest at 7 miles per hour. On this track, the depression is expected to cross the central and northwestern Bahamas later today and tonight before approaching the southeast United States early this week.

Tropical storm warnings remain in effect for Cat Island, the Exumas, Long Island, Rum Cay, and San Salvador in the central Bahamas, as well as for Eleuthera, New Providence, Abaco, the Berry Islands, Andros, and Grand Bahama in the northwest. Forecasters warn that tropical storm conditions will begin in the central islands later today and spread into the northwest by this evening.

Rainfall totals of six to twelve inches are possible through Tuesday, bringing a serious risk of flash and urban flooding, while coastal areas could see storm surge of one to three feet above ground. Dangerous surf and rip currents will also impact The Bahamas and extend to the southeast U.S. coast into next week.

To ensure public safety, the Disaster Risk Management Authority has activated shelters across the country, including Nassau Village Community Centre and New Bethlehem Baptist Church on New Providence; South Andros Multipurpose Centre; Maurice Moore Primary, Christ the King, St. George’s High School gymnasium, and 8 Mile Rock High gymnasium on Grand Bahama; and Central Abaco Primary on Abaco.

Authorities are urging residents to finalise preparations and move quickly to shelters if needed, as conditions are expected to deteriorate throughout the day.