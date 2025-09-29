Bahamas routed

By BRENT STUBBS

TEAM Bahamas opened the CONCEBE (Central America and Caribbean) U-23 Pan American Qualifier with a 9-1 loss to Puerto Rico on Sunday night at the Justino Salinas Stadium in Panama.

The team, managed by Kenneth Adderley, former Minor Leaguer, and coached by Jeffrey ‘Sangy’ Francis, Tre Sweeting and Orville Saint, was making its debut at the tournament in the age group.

The qualifier serves as a pathway to the 2026 WBSC U-23 Baseball World Cup in Nicaragua. There are three spots available for the winners of this Pan Am qualification.

The Bahamas played well at the beginning, but Puerto Rico eventually put on the hits as the game progressed and they slowly stayed in control from the fifth inning.

With one out, Team Bahamas left center fielder Pheron Chalrton stranded on second base in the first inning after the next two batters struck out,

Puerto Rico, rebounding from their 1-2-3 outing in the top of the first, produced the first run of the game in the second to take the initial 1-0 lead while leaving two more runners on base.

In the third with one runner on first base due to a walk, starting pitcher Deshaugh Forbes made a hopping catch over catcher Caden Walker for the first out of Puerto Rico.

But Forbes loaded the bases on another walk and Puerto Rico took advantage on a bloop single in center field, sending two more runs home for a 3-0 advantage. A sacrifice fly to right field scored another run for a 4-0 lead before Forbes got the final out on a fly ball.

Rohan Culmer got a one-out single for Team Bahamas in the fourth, but after a dispute over what appeared to be an illegal bat, he was called out.

In the bottom of the fourth, Charlton drew a lead off walk, but was caught in a run down trying to steal for the first out. With one out, Jaiden Cartwright singled, but Paris Johnson hit into a double play.

Chad Delancy, playing third, drew a walk, but got picked off at second on Caden Walker’s grounder. However, he got out trying to steal second as Rohan Culmer struck out.

After giving up the fifth run on a two-out fly ball to center, Robert Grant came in to replace Forbes in the sixth and was able to avoid any further damage, even though Puerto Rico got a pair of runners on base on walks.

But in the seventh, Grant gave up three runs as Puerto Rico managed to push their insurmountable lead to 9-0

In its last chance to score, Kashon Conliffe and Ben Dupuch came off the bench and got on base. Conliffe then stole third and Dupuch followed at second.

On a single from Caiden Walker, Conliffe came home with Team Bahamas’ first run for a 9-1 deficit. But Culmer struck out to end the game.

Team Bahamas will be back in action. today against the US Virgin Islands at noon. On Tuesday at the same time, the Bahamas will play Aruba. After a break on Wednesday, the Bahamas will be back in action on Thursday when they face Cuba at noon as well.








