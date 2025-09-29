Bankers golf tournament in fine spirit

THE Bankers Athletic Association hosted its annual golf tournament on Saturday at the scenic Royal Blue Golf Course, with a shotgun start and was marked by spirited competition, camaraderie, and unexpectedly perfect weather.

Despite forecasts of rain and strong winds, players were treated to a cool breeze and excellent playing conditions, making for an exciting day on the course.

The tournament featured close scores throughout the field, but at the end of the day, the following teams and individuals emerged as winners:

Tournament Results

• 1st Place (Overall Winner): Global Sun Team 2

• 2nd Place: Fidelity Team 2

• 3rd Place: Global Sun Team 1

Special Awards

• Longest Drive (Men): Christopher Adderley & Larry Glinton

• Longest Drive (Ladies): Driskel Rolle & Nathalie Tynes

• Closest to the Pin (Men): Ras Delancy

• Closest to the Pin (Ladies): Mona Augustin

The BAA extended its appreciation to all participants, volunteers, and sponsors who made the tournament a success. The event not only showcased outstanding golfing talent but also highlighted the spirit of teamwork and community within the banking sector.

“We are thrilled with the success of this year’s tournament,” said Gina Gonzalez Rolle, Tournament Organizer. “The energy, sportsmanship, and support from our teams made this an unforgettable day. Even when the rain came down, everyone enjoyed themselves.”

The association looks forward to building on this momentum and hosting an even larger event in the years to come.