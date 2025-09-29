Crimestoppers take 2-0 series lead in championship

By JONATHAN BURROWS

Tribune Sports Reporter

The Bahamas Government Departmental Basketball Association (BGDBA) championship round tipped off this past weekend at the AF Adderly gymnasium.

In game one on Friday night, the number one-seeded Police CrimeStoppers overcame a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the third-seeded Nassau Flight Services Ballers 83-81.

Kirklyn Farrington powered the comeback with a team-high 26 points, 12 of which he scored in the fourth quarter. Despite strong scoring performances by both starting guards of the Ballers (54 points combined), the Ballers were unable to hold the lead late in the fourth quarter.

“We feel like we are the better team, they have Abel who is a national team player, but we intend to ride him all game, and in the fourth quarter hope that he has no legs and that’s our strategy,” said the head coach of Police CrimeStoppers.

That strategy would again prevail in game two as the Police CrimeStoppers would take the 2-0 series lead in the 93-86 win this past Saturday. Adam Johnson anchored the CrimeStoppers with 22 points and 13 rebounds, while Abel Joseph led the game in scoring with 32 points and 11 rebounds in the loss for the Ballers.

With the series now 2-0 in favor of the CrimeStoppers, the Ballers face a steep climb if they are to stay alive in the best-of-seven series. Game three is scheduled for Monday September 29, though its status remains uncertain due to pending weather conditions.