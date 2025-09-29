DRMA: Northern islands urged to shelter in place as flooding persists

The Disaster Risk Management Authority (DRMA) has lifted the tropical storm warning for the central Bahamas and parts of the northwest after Imelda passed, but cautioned that residents in Abaco, Grand Bahama and Eleuthera must remain sheltered.

In its latest update, officials announced the all clear for New Providence, Andros, the Berry Islands, San Salvador, Rum Cay, Long Island, Exuma and its cays, and Cat Island.

However, DRMA confirmed that a tropical storm warning remains in effect for Abaco, Grand Bahama and Eleuthera, along with their cays.

“Residents in these islands should shelter in place until instructed otherwise by the Government of The Bahamas,” the agency said.

Even in the cleared islands, authorities noted that heavy flooding persists in many communities, creating hazardous conditions. DRMA urged the public to avoid unnecessary movement to allow emergency crews to continue response efforts.

"The Disaster Risk Management Authority strongly urges the public to stay home and off the roads. Movement at this time hampers response efforts and may put you or your vehicle at risk," the statement read.

"The Ministry of Works and partner agencies are actively working to reduce flooding and restore safe conditions. We ask for the public’s full cooperation to allow these teams to do their work swiftly and safely.

Officials also encouraged residents remain cautious and to look out for each other.