East Grand Bahama residents urged to evacuate ahead of Tropical Storm Imelda

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

Residents of east Grand Bahama were urged to evacuate over the week- end after officials issued a mandatory order for settlements in east end ahead of the approaching storm system.

By late Saturday, about ten people had arrived at Maurice Moore Primary school, the designated shelter for East End, using government-arranged transportation. More evacuees arrived on Sunday as officials pressed communities in GambierPoint, McLean’s Town, Pelican Point, Sweeting’s Cay and nearby cays to comply.

East Grand Bahama MP Kwasi Thompson visited the shelter on Saturday to check on constituents, bringing hot meals and drinks for those already settled. He also arranged refillable water tanks, provided by Rotary Clubs, to be placed at various locations to ensure residents had access to water ahead of the storm.

Administrator Preston Cooper confirmed evacuations were under way, noting that special arrangements were being made for vulnerable residents, including a bedridden senior in McLean’s town. He warned that the Grand Bahama Utility Company was expected to shut off water supplies in Freeport, which would affect east Grand Bahama.

“Persons who choose to remain behind will be deprived of water supplies, so it is in their best interest to cooperate,” Mr Cooper said.

He stressed that because of the evacuation order, first responders would not be deployed during the storm and would only respond once the all-clear had been issued.

three shelters are open on Grand Bahama: Maurice Moore Primary school in east Grand Bahama, Christ the King Anglican Church in Freeport for special-needs residents, and st George’s High school gymnasium, which opened Saturday evening. in West Grand Bahama, the Eight Mile Rock gymnasium also opened.

Assistant director of Social Services Ad Burrows urged residents to bring essential items, especially medication and supplies for children, when entering shelters.

“We will do our best to meet the demands as much as we can,” she said.

“But we still require that you bring certain items to ensure your comfort and safety during your time in the shelter.”

Law enforcement officers were deployed to east end to encourage compliance. Residents were warned that those who refused to evacuate would not receive assistance until after the all-clear. the storm is expected to bring tropical storm conditions to Grand Bahama today, with officials stressing the potential for rapid intensification. Celebration Key and other sister cays suspended operations from Sunday, while Maurice Moore Primary remained closed as it was being used as a shelter.

Mr Thompson again checked on constituents at Maurice Moore Primary, providing meals and confirming that water refill tanks had been distributed across the constituency.

Mr Cooper later confirmed that 108 East End residents had evacuated and were staying with family and friends in Freeport, while about 30 people were housed at Maurice Moore Primary. Fourteen remained on Sweeting’s Cay. All residents have evacuated from Water Cay and Deep Water Cay.