Island Youth League to launch in October

The Island Youth Basketball League (IYBL), powered by Ballin’ By Da Beach, is set to launch this October, reviving mini basketball in The Bahamas and opening new opportunities for children from K4 through Grade 8.

With the vision Every Island. Every Player, the IYBL will bring together more than 600 young athletes, in its 2025–26 pilot season. The programme is designed to provide structured basketball alongside life-skill development, with an emphasis on teamwork, discipline, and personal growth.

League co-founders Jurelle Mullings (League Director) and Neville “Manny” Adderley (Coaching Director) will lead the programne. They will be joined by representatives from the Bahamas Basketball Federation (BBF), the New Providence Basketball Association (NPBA), the New Providence Women’s Basketball Association (NPWBA), the Ministry of Youth, Sports & Culture (MOYSC), and the New Providence Association of Certified Basketball Officials (NPACBO), along with distinguished and qualified coaches from throughout The Bahamas.

The season will officially begin with a Press Conference on Thursday, October 2nd at 1:00 PM at the Kendal Isaacs Gymnasium, followed by the Fall Jamboree Tip-Off on Thursday, October 9, at 6pm.

“This league was created to ensure every child has a safe place to play, grow, and thrive,” said Mullings. “We’re committed to expanding access and opportunity across every island.”

Registration is now open at www.ballinbydabeach.com/ybl. For more information, contact the IYBL Team at 557-1685 or ybl@ballinbydabeach.com