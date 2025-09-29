Jazz hitting the heights this season for Yankees

By JONATHAN BURROWS

Jasarado Jazz Chisolm completed one of his most productive seasons since joining the Yankees, posting career highs in multiple categories. This season, Jazz had a batting average of .247 with 31 home runs, 31 stolen bases, 80 RBIs, and an OPS of .827.

He also joined an exclusive club by becoming the third player in Yankees history to record a 30-30 season (30 home runs and 30 stolen bases). Yankees Manager Aaron Boone commented. “Thirty-thirty invokes a lot of things, and it certainly lines up with his skill set… I think that he’s moving the needle and getting better as a player,” he said.

Jazz’s season was not without adversity as he began the year on the injury list with a strained right oblique, sidelining him from April 29 to June 3. Upon his return, the Yankees had moved him from third base for which he had rehabbed, to a permanent shift to second base.

Jazz also would hit his 100th career home run this season in the game where he was coping with the recent loss of a close friend.

He reflected after the game: “It felt kind of surreal… I lost my best friend yesterday, so today felt like a different type of day, especially with the 100th home run and everything,” he said.

At the end of the regular season, the Yankees finished tied with the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East with a record of 94-68. However, the Blue Jays won the tiebreaker relegating the Yankees to a wild card berth. They will face their long-time rivals the Boston Red Sox in a best-of-three series.