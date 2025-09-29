Mantas shine in Battle of the Bay

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

THE Mantas water polo team, preparing to travel to Coral Springs, Florida, for CARIFTA in November, competed in their final tournament at the Battle of the Bay over the weekend in Ocala, Florida.

And coach Lotty Borbely was quite impressed with what he saw.

“We entered this weekend’s battle with 14u coed and 16u boys teams,” he said. “All 14 years old players double played in the 16 year old team and a few 16 year old athletes played in the 18U NL water polo club.

“After the initial shakiness the U14 team performed flawlessly and played themselves in the gold final. In the last match improving both their tactical and technical skills lead the game all the way and pulled out a 12-11 hard victory.”

Additionally, Zara Phillips competed on a 12-U combined team with other Florida clubs.

Members of the 14-U team are Asher Bastian, goalie, Jaylen Rahming, Caylen Brown, Paityn Burrows, Cameren Carroll, Dalane Phillips, Jacob Johnson, Kaeden Hackett and Jahmahl Wilson.

The 16-U team was composed of Isaiah Colon-Muñoz, goalie, Shanterro Knowles, Elijah Turnquest, Jayden Smith along with the 14-U players.

The 14-U team started the tournament with a narrow 12-13 loss to Seminole water polo. In the next game, they took a commanding win over NC X ORL United winning 16-2.

Next they easily beat Patriot WPC 22-1 which placed them in the Gold Medal finals vs Jacksonville. After a close 1st quarter which showed the score tied at 3, the team then took control of the lead and went on to win the gold medal with a win over Jacksonville 13-12.

Jahmahl Wilson led Team Bahamas in the final game with five goals, while Caylen Brown and Jacob Johnson both scored three and Paityn Burrows, Cameren Carroll and Dalane Phillips got one each.

The 16-U male team got off to a rocky start against their old foe Hialeah water polo club. In a disappointing first game they lost 21-5, but redeemed themselves in game two with a 17-8 rout over Jacksonville.

In the semi-final round on Sunday morning and a game that was much closer than the final score showed, the Bahamas lost 18-9 to Orlando Thunder. The loss dropped the Mantas in the bronze medal match against NC X ORL United. The Mantas lost 12-10 to finish fourth in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Phillips, playing on the 12-U combo team, walked away with the bronze medal after her team beat the Next Level water polo club.

“I am very happy with their progress. We have one more month to sharpen the skills and do our best in CARIFTA,” Lotty said. “The 16U team had a much tougher job against well established Florida teams.

“But with determination they got into the bronze final where they lost 10-12. I was happy with their relentless attacks and never give up attitude. We have to improve the final shots that must hit the net with no hesitation.”

Overall, Borbely said it was a great weekend to prepare and he looks forward to CARIFTA 2025 in November. Due to the number of CARIFTA teams, there will also be a Florida Invitational Tournament taking place at the same time.

CARIFTA matches will go towards the CARIFTA team standings and the other matches will be designed for the invitational.

Countries expected to compete are Bonaire, Curacao, the Cayman Islands and Trinidad & Tobago.

They will also compete in the Invitational are the Gladiators Water Polo-Miami; Miami Riptides, Miami White Caps, South Florida Water Polo, Next Level Water Polo Tampa, Hialeah Storm, Loyola Water Polo from Puerto Rico and Columbia Water Polo.

Trinidad & Tobago are the host of this year’s CARIFTA.